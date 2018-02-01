Obituary for Harry A. Garverick

A coach, mentor and leader of young men, Harry A. Garverick, age 79, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 28, 2018, following a life long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

On August 9, 1938, Harry was born in Galion, Ohio, the fourth of five children of the late Harold G. and Mina M. (Wilson) Garverick. He graduated from Galion High School in the class of 1956, where he excelled in both basketball and baseball. Harry saw a future for himself in basketball, accepting a scholarship to play at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. Not only did Harry earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Education, but he found the love of his life there in his southern bell and steel magnolia, Faye Bowman. They were married on December 27, 1963, sharing fifty three years together and lovingly raising three children: Candice, Elizabeth, and Todd. Faye preceded him in death on May 11, 2016.

A coach and teacher, Harry dedicated his life to instilling the qualities needed to succeed not only in basketball, but in life too. In the early seventies, Harry became the assistant head coach and a top recruiter for the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he furthered his education, earning his Master’s Degree in Education Administration. After completing his Master’s Degree, Harry returned to Ohio where he taught and coached for several high schools. One memorable highlight in his coaching journey was at Monroeville High School, where he coached his team to the State Final Four. Harry stepped back from coaching to focus on teaching and other endeavors, working as a teacher at Tri-Rivers Career Center. He spent 10 years teaching at Tri-Rivers and returned to coaching/teaching at Upper Scioto Valley High School. The highlight of his time at Upper Scioto Valley was coaching his son Todd and winning his 126th victory which allowed him to be inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. As a coach, Harry was tough, because he believed it would make you stronger in life. He demanded your best. He developed bonds for life with his players, and helped many players go on to have successful careers in college and life.

Harry was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Marion, and he enjoyed his many visits with Pastor Rick Farmer over the past several years. Harry inherited a love for hunting from his father and he enjoyed going on many hunting adventures down south with his brothers-in-law. He passed his love for hunting on to his son Todd. Most important of all to Harry was his family. He cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchildren, and he especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports and participate in all of their activities. A truly great man, Harry always saw the best in everyone and had a positive outlook on life no matter the challenges he faced. He had a very fun loving and outgoing personality, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Candice (Randy) Kantzer of Marion, Elizabeth (Steve) Wenzel of Springboro, OH and Todd (Shanna) Garverick of Marion; seven grandchildren: Lauren, Hannah, and Grant Kantzer, Katie, Tyler, and Colin Wenzel, and Drew Garverick; two brothers: Harold “Tubby” (Nola) Garverick, and James (Bonnie) Garverick; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Including his wife and parents, Harry was preceded in death by two sisters: Margie Leyden and Kate Smith.

His family will greet friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Dr. Rick Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Harry’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.