Galion City School preschool registration starts Feb. 1

GALION — Registration for Galion City School’s 5-Star Step Up to Quality Preschool Program begins Thursday, Feb. 1 for the 2018-19 school year. Interested parents or families may call Galion Primary School at 419-468-4010, or visit the school at 478 Portland Way North, Interested parents are encouraged to get a obtain a hard copy of the registration packet.

The 5-Star rated Galion Preschool Program offers morning and afternoon classes, Monday through Thursday. The program promotes a “hands-on” learning environment that aligns with the Ohio preschool content standards in language arts, math, science and social studies. A highly qualified teaching staff and certified educational aides provide instruction for students.

Qualifying students also may receive occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy during the school day. The parent or guardian of registered students must complete a developmental checklist — called the ASQ-3 — to determine if services are needed.

Preschool tuition is based on a sliding scale and can range from no cost to $110 a month. If a student qualifies for services through an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), the tuition fee will be waived. The sliding tuition fee is based on the Early Childhood Education Eligibility Screening Tool, which is included in the registration packet. The sliding fee scale is available to make certain all families have access to a quality preschool program.

Snacks will be served daily, and transportation will be for students who qualify. A $10 registration fee is charged at the time of application for registration. To attend, tudents must be at least three years of age by August 1, 2018.

