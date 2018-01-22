Learn about online learning at Jan. 29 meeting at Galion High Shool

GALION — The Galion City Schools will host two meetings for parents of any students interested in exploring an online educational opportunity. The meetins are 11 a.m. and 6:3o p.m. at the high school library.

The online learning program that will be discussed is operated by Galion City Schools.

The purpose of these meetings is to introduce — or reintroduce in some cases — families and their children in the Galion City Schools district, the online learning program and to answer questions and review requirements needed to be successful in an online or blended-learning environment.

Enrollment paperwork and online learning agreements for those interested in getting started will be available during both meeting sessions.

“We know that families have many choices for the education of their child,” said Paul Wheeler, Galion City School’s director of Academics. “The district is working to offer a personalized learning environment for all the residents of Galion.”

Galion City Schools has the technology, capabilities and desire to meet the needs of all Galion residents and students. The district utilizes Pearson Connexus Learning as their digital learning platform, giving Galion the ability to provide a complete online learning experience for students in grades K-12.

“Our staff and administration are prepared to offer educational options in a way that works for your child and family,” said Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs. “Whether your child receives their education fully online, blended or by returning to the traditional classroom, we are ready to welcome you in to the district.”

Individuals unable to attend either meeting, or those wishing to get information sooner than the meetings January 29, are encouraged to contact Paul Wheeler, Director of Academics, at 419-468-3432 ext. 11002.

