College Credit Plus meeting at Galion High School on Jan. 31

GALION — The Galion High School will host a College Credit Plus (CCP) informational meeting Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The meeting will be in the high school cafetorium at 6:30 p.m. This program gives students the opportunity to earn college credit before high school graduation. Tuition, fees, and cost of books are provided at no cost to the parent. if the child successfully completes the courses.

Students enrolled in grades 6-11 interested in pursuing CCP classes for next school year, and their parents, are encouraged to attend. The meeting is the first step in the application process, and receiving the information from this meeting is a mandatory part of the process.

The meeting will give a general overview of College Credit Plus, the qualifications, the application process, procedures, and important deadlines and be presented by counselors from the Galion High School, The Ohio State University-Mansfield and North Central State College. At the meeting, students and parents will sign an “Intent to Participate” form to keep the option open for the next school year as they work through the application process.

“We continue to work to increase the number of College Credit Plus courses offered to students on the Galion Campus,” said Galion High School principal Ron Williams. “Our goal is to allow our students to take full advantage of this outstanding educational program while still having the ability to participate in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities offered in our building.”

Students presently enrolled in the program and plan to continue during the 2018-19 school year do not need to attend the meeting. However, a blue “College Credit Plus Intent to Continue Participation” form must be submitted to the Guidance Office no later than March 23. These forms will be made available during the GHS scheduling process.

For more information about the upcoming informational meeting, please contact Galion High School counselors Tena Eyster or Amy Cline at 419-468-6500, or Galion Middle School counselor Amanda Watkins at 419-468-3134.

