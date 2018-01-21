Story Time, other programs set at Galion Public Library

GALION — Preschool story time programs are scheduled Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. and Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. These program are about Snowballs.

A Baby Time program is set for Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. This program is for kids up to 2 years old, and a caregiver.

The next Science Geeks program is Jan. 23 at 4:30 p.m.. The library will have a different science, technology, engineering, or math theme each month. This program is for kids ages 8-12. It meet on the fourth Tuesday each month. No sign up required.

A Family Movie event is set for Monday, Jan. 29 from 2-3:30 p.m. Come to the library and watch a pony movie on the big screen. Feel free to bring a pillow or blanket and get comfortable. Refreshments will be provided. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied. No registration is required.

The next Adult Paint Night is Tuesday, Jan. 30, starting at 6 p.m. It costs $5. Supplies will be provided. Participants will leave with a canvas that they have painted. Space is limited, so registration is required. Call or stop by the library to sign up.

The Adult Winter Reading Program runs through February. You can sign up at the main desk.

Also, during February, the library is implementing a Food for Fines program. Any donated non-perishable, non-expired food item donated is worth $1 off your fines.

The library has rescheduled the Revolutionary War Exhibit from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1. It starts at 7 p.m. The program will feature Keith Guynes and his Revolutionary War Miniature display set, as well as Ken Hammontree, who will portray Gen. George Washington. The two will discuss the Battle of Yorktown, a pivotal battle in the Revolutionary War. All ages are invited and encouraged to attend this riveting presentation. Reservations are not required, but are recommended. Call 419-468-3203 or stop by the Galion Public Library for information and sign-ups.

