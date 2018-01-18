Dog license renewals due Jan. 31

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Dog Warden is reminding dog owners in Crawford County that dog licenses need to be renewed for 2018. The deadline for renewal is Jan. 31.

As of Nov. 30, 2017 there were 8,204 individual dog licenses, 179 three-year licenses, 29 lifetime licenses, eight assistance licenses, and 20 kennel licenses sold.

As of Jan. 8, 2018 there are 2,645 individual licenses, 47 three-year licenses, five lifetime licenses, and five kennel licenses sold.

Ohio revised code 955.01 states that all dogs older than the age of three months shall be registered and licensed within their county by Jan. 31 to avoid a penalty fee.

Any dog found without a valid 2018 license could be impounded and the owner could be cited up to a $175 minor misdemeanor charge on a first offense. The Ohio Revised Code states “the dog warden shall seize upon sight any dog not licensed within the county.”

Contact the Crawford County Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941 to find out where a dog license may be purchased or visit the auditor’s office website online.