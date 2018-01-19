Man indicted in fatal, September jet-ski crash

BUCYRUS — Jonathan P. Moyer, 25, of Bucyrus has been indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide by the Crawford County Grand Jury in connection with the September death of Bucyrus High School student Jacie E. Everett.

The indictment alleges that Moyer recklessly operated a 1991 Yamaha watercraft (jet-ski) and caused Everett’s death. Moyer appeared before Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold on Tuesday.

The indictment further alleges that Moyer broke the law by operating the watercraft without successfully completing the required boater safety course approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and failed to take the required examination that results in the certification that allows a person to operate boats or water vehicles.

The homicide charge is a third-degree felony, punishable with up the three years in prison and the failed completion of a boater course is a misdemeanor violation.

In Ohio, anyone born after January 1, 1982 is required to complete the trainer course and to be certified to operate a watercraft vehicle.

When deciding bail for Moyer, Prosecutor Matt Crall noted that they were able to serve Moyer without any delay and he turned himself in immediately upon learning of the indictment.

Calling the situation a “tragic event,” Leuthold continued a personal recognizance bond.

Attorney Joel Spitzer will represent Moyer.

On Sunday evening, Sept. 24, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Wyandot East Volunteer Fire Department responded to a farm pond in Tod Township, west of Bucyrus, after a report of a jet ski crash. Everett was transported to Bucyrus Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources assisted in the investigation.

