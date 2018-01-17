Posted on January 17, 2018 by Russell Kent Gallery: Bucyrus at Galion HS wrestling; Photos by Don Tudor Community, Education, Local Sports, News, Sports, Top Stories, Uncategorized 132 pounds. Lehman (G) vs. Benedict (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 120 pounds. Ganshorn (G) vs. Ricker (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 182 pounds. Grochowalski (G) vs. Trent (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 182 pounds. Trent (B) vs. Grochowalski (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 170 pounds. Fisher (G) vs. Sprague (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 126 pounds. McCarthy (G) vs. Bloomfield (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 220 pounds. Patterson (B) vs. Abouhassan (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 138 pounds. Cotter (G) vs. Fulton (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 160 pounds. Parsell (B) vs. Marks (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 145 pounds. Alsept (B) vs. Goodrich (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 126 pounds. Bloomfield (B) vs. McCarthy (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. The Galion Tigers hosted the Bucyrus Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 132 pounds. Benedict (B) vs. Lehman (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 138 pounds, Fulton (B) vs. Cotter (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 220 pounds. Abouhassan (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 145 pounds. Goodrich (G) vs. Alsept (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 160 pounds. Marks (G) vs. Parsell (B). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 120 pounds. Ricker (B) vs. Ganshorn (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. 170 pounds. Sprague (B) vs. Fisher (G). The Tigers hosted the Redmen wrestlers Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018. Bucyrus won 39-35 on a pin in the final match. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 5:13 pm | Gallery: Bucyrus at Galion HS wrestling; Photos by Don Tudor 9:43 am Updated: 9:45 am. | Galion man accused of raping infant gets $1 million bond 9:15 am Updated: 9:23 am. | Sinkhole swallows Galion family’s Jeep Load comments (0)