Crawford Park District schedule

Rock ‘n’ Fossil Day on Jan. 20 at Lowe-Volk Park

Enjoy another Rock ‘n’ Foss Day at Lowe-Volk Park on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Come to the Nature Center to see various rock, mineral, and gem displays from local collectors and members of the Richland Lithic and Lapidary Society. Bring your rocks and gems for identification and prepare to have a rockin’ good time. Call 419-683-9000 or visit information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District by visiting their web site at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org for information.

Learn about squirrels Jan. 21 at Lowe-Volk Park

It’s National Squirrel Appreciation Day at Lowe-Volk Park. Join Crawford Park District naturalist Lisa Bogard on Jan. 21 at the Nature Center for a program about Sciuridae found in Ohio. Participants will take a short hike through the park to look for signs of squirrels in the area. Call 419-683-9000 for information.

Woodpeckers on the agenda at Jan. 23 program

Woodpeckers are an extremely important group of birds. Their impact ripples throughout the forest community they inhabit. Meet Crawford Park District naturalist Warren Uxley on Jan. 23 at the Lowe-Volk Nature Center for a program about the 10 woodpecker species that live in the eastern U.S. Visit www.crawfordparkdistrict.org for more inormation.

Another Wild Wednesday coming up this month

Come to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration with Crawford Park District naturalist Josh Dyer at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Jan. 24. Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. These programs are meant for pre-schoolers and their parents. Come dressed for the weather. Morning and afternoon programs will be similar, just choose the time that best fits your schedule. Call 419-683-9000 for information.