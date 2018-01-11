Snow or ice? What’s your preference?

GALION — Coffee or tea? Strawberry or grape jelly on your PB&J? Ginger or Mary Ann?

Philosophers, and journalists, have been pondering those types of questions forever.

However, as Winter Storm Hunter approaches — and keeps changing course and confounding weather guessers — we now have another question to ponder.

Snow or ice?

When it comes to winter storms, which would you prefer?

At 9 a.m. Thursday, weather.com was calling for 1-3 inches of mixed precipitation on Friday … rain, snow and ice, perhaps up to a quarter inches of ice.

So, is an accumulation of ice on utility lines and trees and streets and sidewalks better than 23 inches of show, which one forecast earlier this week was calling for in north central Ohio?

For very selfish reasons, I’m actually kind of disappointed that the storm has moved it’s bulls-eye off Galion, Crawford County and north central Ohio.

I was looking forward to a whole lot of snow.

Although I was very much alive in 1978 — I was a senior in high school — I have little recollection of the blizzard. I’ve seen the photos. I’ve ready the stories. But for some reason, my mind is a blank when it comes to that storm.

And for that reason, I would love to see 12 to 18 inches of fresh snow.

It would be a hardship. But it would also be a lot of fun to watch.

But who knows, maybe Hunter will change paths again. By this time Friday, we may be under a blizzard warning.

Or we could get no precipitation at all.

That’s the great thing about weather. You just never know.

For me, ice storms are worse, and a lot more expensive and time-consuming to clean up.

I lived through north central Ohio’s most recent serious ice storm. I think it was 2005. Galion was hit pretty hard. I remember listening as trees on property my family owned near Heise park snapped and crumbled under a thick coating of ice. It sounded like bombs going off throughout the day and night. Millions were without power for days.

Electric crews from around the nation made their way Ohio to help with clean-up and to help get power restored.

I was working at the Mansfield News Journal at the time and was able to get to work. While working on stories, I traveled to different parts of Crawford, Richland and Morrow counties to talk to those affected by the storm and to those helping to get the power grid up and running again.

The damage from that storm was incredible. I’d just as soon not have to deal with that again.

