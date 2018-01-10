Two new members join Galion school board

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting and regular monthly meeting Tuesday. It was the first meeting for new members Mike Mateer and Debra Donaldson, who took the oath of office. Both were elected in November.

Grant Garverick was selected to serve as board president, while Brian Owens will be vice president during the 2018 calendar year.

The other board members is Dennis Long.

Email addresses for the board members are garverick.grant@galionschools.org; owens.brian@galionschools.org; long.dennis@galionschools.org; mateer.mike@galionschools.org and donaldson.debra@galionschools.org.

Other contacts for Galion City Schools include Jim Grubbs, superintendent; Charlene Parkinson, treasurer; Paul Wheeler, director of academics and federal grants; and Jennifer Allerding, director of teaching and learning.

After adjourning the organizational meeting, the regular monthly meeting for January was called to order.

The board held a public discussion about the calendar for the 2018-19 school year. While the item was not immediately approved by the board, it will be on the agenda for the board to vote on during the next regular meeting in February, which is Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the computer lab at Galion Middle School.

These meetings have also been scheduled for 2018: March 6, 2018 – Work Session; March 20, 2018; April 17, 2018; May 15, 2018; June 5, 2018 – Work Session; July 17, 2018; Aug. 7, 2018 – Work Session; Aug. 21, 2018; Sept.18, 2018; Oct. 16, 2018; Nov. 20, 2018; Dec. 18, 2018.

All meetings are scheduled to take place in the computer lab at Galion Middle School.

Meeting agendas are available in the Galion City Schools website prior to each meeting, and the minutes of each meeting are available online after meetings. The school district website is www.galionschools.org

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Galion-Administrative-Center-1.jpg