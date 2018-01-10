Columbia Gas replacing lines in Galion; meeting Thursday at Galion Public Library

GALION — Columbia Gas of Ohio is going to be replacing natural gas systems in Galion during the next several weeks.

An information meeting Thursday, Jan. 11 from 6-7 p.m at Galion Public Library will give residents a chance to learn more about the project. The meeting is in the community room at the library, 123 N. Market St.

Information on the gas replacement project was included in recent gas bills from Columbia Gas of Ohio.

The project includes: Marking the right of way and existing utilities; Installing the main line (usually in a tree line or right of way); replacing service lines (which runs from the main line to the meter that serves the home or business; relocating any indoor gas meters (to the outside of the home or business); and restoring your property, including sidewalks, lawns and driveways.

There may be several weeks between some of the steps.

Columbus Gas employees could be in town later this week and will proceed with the project as the weather allows.

For more on the project, you can attend Thursday’s 6 p.m. at Galion Public Library for visit the www.columbiagasohio.com/replacement on the Internet.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Columbus-ohio-columbia-gas-building.jpg