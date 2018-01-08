Two die in Wyandot County house fire

MCCUTCHENVILLE —A 2-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man died Saturday as a result of a fire in Wyandot County.

According to a news release from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Stock, and a daughter, 2-year-old Avery, died. Lisa Stock 34, and Alana Stock, 1, were able to escape the flames and survived.

On Saturday at 12:45 a.m., the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Lisa Stock reporting that her house was on fire at 1990 State Highway 53, in Tymochtee Township, which is south of McCutchenville. Lisa told dispatchers that she was able to get Alana Stock out of the house via a window, but that she was unable to get out of the house herself.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Brandon Kromer, a Wyandot County Deputy, was the first unit on scene and discovered Alana standing on the outside of the house in the snow clothed in a diaper. Kromer was able to get Lisa out of the house through a window,and used his vehicle to provide immediate shelter for them.

Lisa told Kromer that her husband, Shawn Stock and their other young daughter, Avery Stock, were still inside. An immediate check the house revealed that heavy smoke was coming from all the windows and Kromer was not able to make entry into the residence.

The McCutchenville Fire Department and Sycamore Fire and Rescue arrived and attempted to make entry into the residence to locate the other family members. Avery was located by firefighters and transported, along with Alana and their mother, Lisa, to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Sycamore and Wyandot County EMS units.

Shawn Stock was later found in the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wyandot County Coroner Dr. Joseph Sberna. Avery Stock was later pronounced dead at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the residential fire remains under investigation by Sycamore and McCutchenville Fire Departments, the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office. An initial investigation pointed to a wood-burning stove in the basement of the residence.

Wyandot County American Red Cross was notified and met with the family at the hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Engle – Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin, Ohio.

