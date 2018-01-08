City Council starts a new term Tuesday

GALION — With a few changes, Galion City Council will have it’s first meeting of 2017 on Tuesday in the second floor council chambers at the Municipal Building, 801 Harding Way East.

There are two new city council members.

City council contact information

Mike Richart, is the new 3rd Ward representative. Richart, of 748 Richardson Ave., replaced Jim Hedges. Hedges gave up his seat on city council in an unsuccessful bid to unseat Mayor Tom O’Leary, who was re-elected in November. Richart can be reached at 419-617-9145 or via email at mikerichart.3rdward@gmail.com.

The other new council member is Tammy Siclair-Erlsten, of 312 Wildflower Dr., who represents the city’s 4th Ward. Siclair-Erlsten replaces Susan Beam, who gave up her seat to run for auditor in Galion. That race was won by incumbent Brian Treisch. Siclair-Erlsten can be reached at 419-512-1201 or via email at erlsten.council@gmail.com.

Carl W. Watt remains council president. Watt lives at 318 Wildflower Drive. You can reach him via phone at 419-468-4388 or 419-561-1900. Email the council president at carlwatt@galion.city.

William Comerford returns for another year to represent the city’s, 1st Ward. He lives at 538 N. Union St. Reach him at 419-468-1098 or via email at william_e_comerford@yahoo.com.

Mark Triplett, 632 Harding Way East, is back on council and represent’s the 2nd Ward. He can be reached at 419-571-2817 pr via email at cityofgalion.ward2@gmail.com.

Shirley Clark, 201. S. Pierce St., also is back for another term. She is a member-at-large. Call her at 419-571-6650 or email her at cityofgalion.cal3@gmail.com.

Thomas G. Fellner, 112 S. Boston St., also returns as a council member-at-large. If you want to speak to Fellner, call him at 419-468-2629, 419-564-5234 or email him at tfellner@columbus.rr.com.

Gail Baldinger, 102 Eighth, Avenue, also returns as a council member-at-large. Contact him at 419-295-3831 or gailbaldinger16@gmail.com.

Galion City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 a.m.

Elected officials retained seats in November election.

Galion’s mayor, auditor and director of law retained their seats in the November election.

You can call Mayor Tom O’Leary at 419-468-1857 or email him at tomoleary@galion.city. Email Safety-Service Director Nikki Ward at nicoleward@galion.city. Call City Auditor Brian Treisch at 419-468-1823 or email him at briantreisch@galion.city. Galion Director Thomas Palmer can be reached at 419-777-7176 or via email at thomaspalmer@galion.city.

Committee assignments

The Laws & Ordinances, Zoning & Permits Committee is made up of Mike Richart, chairperson; Gail Baldinger and Shirley Clark.

The Utilities Committee includes chairperson Mark Triplett, Dr. Thomas Fellner and Mike Richart.

The Finance Commitee is chaired by William Comerford and includes Gail Baldinger and Dr. Thomas Fellner.

Shirley Clark chairs the Parks and Recreation committee. It includes Tammy Siclair-Erlsten and Mark Triplett.

Police, Fire & Health Committee is chaired by Gail Baldinger, with members Shirley Clark and Mark Triplett.

Streets, Alleys and Bridges Committee will be chaired by Tammy Siclair-Erlsten, with members William Comerford and Mark Triplett.

Economic Development and Airport Committee is chaired by Dr. Thomas Fellner, with members William Comerford and Tammy Siclair-Erlsten .

Council committee meetings are held as needed and meeting dates are published in the Galion Inquirer or on galioninquirer.com. The official City of Galion calender is available on the City of Galion website

By Russ Kent Galion Inquirer