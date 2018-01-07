Grant writing workshop in March in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Partnership is sponsoring a grant writing class March 5-6, 2018 at Hord Family Farms, 911 Ohio 98 in Bucyrus.

If you’re ready to learn how to find and write grants you should attend this class. Beginning and experienced grant writers from city, county and state agencies as well as nonprofits, K-12, colleges and universities are encouraged to attend. You do not need to work in the same profession as the host agency.

The class is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with lunch on your own from noon to 1:20 p.m.

Tuition is $455 and includes everything: two days of terrific instruction, workbook, and access to our Alumni Forums that’s packed full of tools, helpful discussions and more than 200 sample grant proposals. Various CEUs and university credit are available for this class.

Payment by credit card at the time of enrollment is preferred, however, you may pay later by check. The registration system will auto-generate a personalized invoice/receipt for you immediately after you enroll. If you choose to pay by check, it is your responsibility to print the online invoice and guide it through your purchasing channels. We do not mail invoices. Payment by check or card is required by the workshop date unless other arrangements are made.

For information, contact the Grant Writing USA Client Services Team at 800-814-8191 or visit http://grantwritingusa.com/grants-training/grant-writing-workshops/bucyrus-ohio-march-2018.html?utm_source=host&utm_medium=email&utm_content=bottom&utm_campaign=bucyrus-ohio-march-2018 on the Internet

