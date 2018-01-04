Area residents warned of phone scam

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple phone calls reporting a potential phone scam.

Callers are contacting area residents saying they have been called to jury duty, in Marion County. Many callers have taken the bait and are giving personal information to the callers.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is a scam.

Residents are reminded not to give out personal information over the phone unless you have verified that the person requesting he information is legitimate.

The attached news release is from the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Scam-report.jpg