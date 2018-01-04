Bomb threat received today at Bucyrus City Schools

BUCYRUS — Bucyrus City Schools received a bomb threat via Twitter at 4:53 a.m. today (Thursday, Jan. 4.)

The district closed all buildings at 7 a.m. and informed staff at 7:15 a.m. about the threat.

“We are working collaboratively with the City of Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Allen County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that all our buildings are safe,” said Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. “We take threats to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will work diligently to secure our buildings.”

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are sending bomb sniffing dogs to both the elementary and secondary school buildings.

“We are working diligently to make sure the school buildings in our community are safe,” said Bucyrus Chief of Police David Koepke. “I appreciate the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol in securing our buildings.”

The school district, Bucyrus Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will hold a joint press conference in the Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium at the Bucyrus Secondary School today. The press conference will be broadcast live on the district’s Facebook page.

