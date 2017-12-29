Make safety a priority Saturday

Prevent Drunk Driving This New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (December 29, 2017) – On average, drunk driving crashes kill one person every 45 minutes in the United States. As New Year’s Eve approaches, AAA encourages partygoers to make safety a top priority by doing their part to prevent drunk driving.

Do As I Say, Not As I Do:

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals a “do as I say, not as I do” mentality remains prevalent among motorists in regard to drinking and driving. According to this research:

Nearly 97 percent of motorists find it unacceptable for a driver to get behind the wheel when they’ve had too much to drink.

Yet, one in eight drivers admit to driving when they thought their alcohol level might have been close to or over the legal limit, at least once in the past year.

Ohio Drunk Driving Statistics:

Alcohol contributed to more than 12,200 crashes on Ohio’s roads in 2016, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety crash statistics. More alcohol-related crashes happened in December than during any other month, with 1,113 alcohol-related crashes resulting in 607 injuries and 20 deaths, during that month alone.

New Year’s celebrations contributed to those numbers with 47 alcohol-related crashes on Dec. 31, 2016 and 82 alcohol-related crashes on Jan. 1, 2017.

Preventing Drunk Driving:

AAA encourages hosts and partygoers to celebrate responsibly and prevent drunk driving by following safe celebration tips:

Plan Ahead: Don’t Drive Impaired – Choose a designated sober driver, or plan to call a cab or ride sharing service if you will be drinking.

Serve Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Host responsibly and never let guests drive drunk. Ohio’s host liability law holds those who serve alcohol liable for injury or death that occurs due to their drunk guests.

Take the Pledge at PreventDUI.AAA.com – Pledge to drive drug and alcohol free, and share your pledge on social media, encouraging friends and family to do the same.

Every year, social media messages circulate stating that AAA offers a service called Tipsy Tow on New Year’s Eve. This service is NOT available in most areas of the Ohio. For a complete list of areas that offer this service, please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

As North America’s largest leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel-, insurance-, financial- and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.

###

By Kimberly Schwind Special to the Inquirer

Kimberly Schwind is the senior public relations manager for AAA Ohio Auto Club

Kimberly Schwind is the senior public relations manager for AAA Ohio Auto Club