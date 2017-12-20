Changes coming to Galion City Schools campus

GALION — The Galion school board approved two resolutions Tuesday that moved forward plans to expand the campus.

The first resolution gives the treasurer and superintendent authority to seek financing for construction of the new bus garage, relocation of the maintenance department facility and site improvements for future use of land purchased in 2016.

“This is a critical first step to bringing our vision to reality,” said superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We will seek financing for approximately $2 million, depending on the project estimates from our design firm.”

The second resolution gives the district’s leadership the green light to send out requests for qualifications from possible design firms for the development.

“The design firm will be responsible for developing the plans for the new bus garage and site improvements for future use of the land,” Grubbs said. “We anticipate that moving the bus garage and maintenance facilities to the main campus will save the district approximately one full-time equivalent employee.”

The board also accepted a donation of $9,000 from the Arthur J. Freese Foundation, which is being used to purchase a new wrestling mat.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of the Freese Foundation,” said Grubbs.

The board also recognized outgoing members. Neither Brian Carson nor Jennifer Kuns sought re-election for another term. Kuns was a board member for eight years. Carson served three years.

“I joined the board because I wanted to get involved to help move the schools in a positive direction,” said Carson. “I wanted to play a role in helping to provide a quality education to Galion kids.”

Kuns first ran after prodding from a previous board member.

“I really never considered running for school board until Marge McCumber encouraged me,” she said. “The more I researched the role of a school board member, the more I wanted to be involved with the shaping of our community.”

Both feel the school board is making progress in a lot of ways.

“The district is moving in the right direction,” said Carson. “I am excited to see all the positive changes that will occur in the future.”

Both have fond memories of their time serving on the Board of Education.

“I would like to thank the Galion community for supporting our great schools,” said Kuns. “We are fortunate to have outstanding leadership, teachers, staff, students and programs, and I will miss serving on the board.”

The annual organizational meeting for the school board is at 6 p.m. January 9, 2018 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The regular monthly January meeting will follow, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

School board signs off on preliminary plans for bus garage, athletic field improvements