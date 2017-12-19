Galion students spread Christmas cheer

GALION — Galion City Schools students have spent the days leading to their Christmas break spreading holiday cheer around the community.

Galion National Honor Society officers Ashlie Sallee, Teresa House, Bri Streib and Allie Awbrey each adopted a family through Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission. They organized members of the National Honor Society into four teams that purchased and wrapped the gifts to present to four local families in need this holiday season.

“This is one of the mandatory group service projects the organization participates in each year,” said Tena Eyster, co-advisor of the National Honor Society.

Galion Primary and Intermediate schools students visited area nursing homes. The kids sang Christmas carols to the residents at each of the facilities.

“This is an annual event to help bring smiles to our community,” said Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick. “I’m proud of the students and staff for giving back to our community.”

Students in the classes of Paula Prince and Jon Stinehour’s delivered gifts to Signature Healthcare residents, part of a year-long community service project of the two classes.

“The students enjoyed shopping for the residents,” Prince said. “They enjoyed singing carols to the residents and delivering the baskets of gifts and the blankets they helped make in loving memory of Richard L. Logan.”

“The giving spirit of our students and staff is incredible,” said Jim Grubbs, Galion Superintendent. “I’m so proud of all the community service being done throughout our district, especially during the holiday season.”