GALION — On Thursday, Dec. 21, Galion City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay.

Students at Galion High School should report for class at 9:33 a.m., while students at Galion Middle School should report for class at 9:40 a.m. Galion Primary and Intermediate School students should report at 10:50 a.m.

Families are encouraged to contact their child’s respective building should they have any questions about the two-hour delayed start Thursday, Dec. 21.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-logo-1.jpg