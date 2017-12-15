Tickets still available for Reindeer Ranch

GALION — Raffle tickets are still available at Galion Public Library for a 12-x 24-inch original Reindeer Ranch made out of gingerbread.

This Reindeer Ranch features all of Santa’s eight reindeer, including the charming Rudolph. A small, lighted fixture inside ignites the aromatic mixture of rosemary and whole cloves which surrounds this structure.

Jodelle “Jod” Vossers, who is the creator of this unique holiday design, introduced her art at the Museum of Art in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she was the event chairperson. She has used this design for the past three seasons. Ms Vossers states, “This gingerbread is not meant to keep past Christmas,” Vossers said. “Afterward, put outside and let the birds, squirrels and other wildlife enjoy their sweet treat.”

The Reindeer Ranch. which is sponsored by the Friends of the Library, can be seen at Galion Public Library where raffle tickets can be purchased for $2 each. The drawing for the Reindeer Ranch will be Dec. 21. There will be a special gift for the winner of this holiday display, as Vossers will be donating a box full of freshly baked gingerbread cookies from Bill’s Bakery.

Stop in and visit the library and but some raffle tickets during this holiday season.

Courtesy photo Raffle tickets are available for $2 at Galion Public Library for this large Reindeer Ranch gingerbread house. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Reindeer-Ranch-Photo2017121421429385.jpg Courtesy photo Raffle tickets are available for $2 at Galion Public Library for this large Reindeer Ranch gingerbread house.