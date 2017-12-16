Wynford grad named Trooper of the Year at Bucyrus post of the Ohio Highway Patrol

BUCYRUS — Matthew T. Stahl has been selected as the 2017 Trooper of the Year at the Bucyrus post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Stahl, 33, was recognized for outstanding service during 2017. Fellow troopers stationed at the Bucyrus post chose Stahl based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

A lifelong resident of Bucyrus, Ohio and a graduate of Wynford High School, Stahl joined the Ohio Highway Patrol in 2007 and has served at the Bucyrus and Mansfield posts.

This is the first year that Trooper Stahl was voted the Bucyrus Post Trooper of the Year. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: Health and Physical Fitness Award and Safe Driving Award.

