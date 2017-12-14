Area Agency on Aging doles recognizes contributors

MANSFIELD — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. handed out some honors during last week’s annual meeting at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield.

Nearly 350 seniors, service providers, board members, Advisory Council members, staff and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Chief Executive Officer Duana Patton and President and Beth Myers, president of the board of trustees, presided over the program and meeting which highlighted accomplishments of the Area Agency on Aging for 2017.

The organization also presented annual awards.

Project Collaboration Awards were given to the Crawford County Council on Aging and Crawford Partnership.

The Community Partnership Award was presented to We Act, and accepted by Brigitte Coles.

The Advocate of the Year honor was presented to Bede Agner, of Marion.

Tye Elected Official of the Year Award was presented to Randy E. Hutchinson, the mayor of Ontario.

The Award of Excellence was presented to the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education.

Inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame was Joyce Boling, in recognition of her long-time commitment to the Area Agency on Aging.

Also, retiring board members John Peterson, Mike Porter and Jerod Them were recognized for fulfilling the maximum number of years of service to the board.

For more information concerning Area Agency on Aging services or programs, call 419-524-4144 or 800-560-5799.

Courtesy photo

Project Collaboration Awards were given to the Crawford County Council on Aging and Crawford Partnership during last week’s annual meeting of the Area 5 Agency on Aging. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Project-Collaboration-Award.jpgCourtesy photo

Project Collaboration Awards were given to the Crawford County Council on Aging and Crawford Partnership during last week’s annual meeting of the Area 5 Agency on Aging. Courtesy photo

The Community Partnership Award was presented to We Act, and accepted by Brigitte Coles, left, at last week’s annual meeting of the Area 5 Agency on Aging. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Community-Partnership-Award-We-Act-l-r-Brigette-Coles-Patty-Harrelson-Angel-Ross-Taylor.jpgCourtesy photo

The Community Partnership Award was presented to We Act, and accepted by Brigitte Coles, left, at last week’s annual meeting of the Area 5 Agency on Aging.