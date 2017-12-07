Giving2sday generates more than $155,000

BUCYRUS — Area residents who support the Community Foundation Serving Crawford County donated $120,000 on Nov. 28, #giving2sday, which led to another $35,000 kicked in by the foundation.

The total rasied is $155,500, according to Lisa Workman, president of the Community Foundation Serving Crawford County.

“We are thrilled this year’s event exceeded last year,” Workman said. “Donors like knowing that their gift inspired a second one, as our board set aside $35,000 to distribute to our participating funds on a pro-rated basis.

“We are grateful to live in such a generous community!”

That $155,000 will be distributed to good causes in Crawford County.

“This was a record fundraiser for us,” said Justin McMullen, a foundation boardmember and chair of their development committee. “Thanks to a gift to the Foundation from OneIT, an additional $500 was added to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories: agency funds, scholarship funds and the school funds.

“Those winners are the Marian E. and Norman H. Maynard Bucyrus Public Library Fund, the Pry Scholarship Fund, and the Galion Community Education Foundation Fund,” McMullen continued.

Next year’s #Giving2sday will be Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_crawford-foundation.jpg