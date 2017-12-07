Galion students explore career opportunities in sports

GALION — Sixth- and seventh-graders at Galion Middle School students are learning about career opportunities in professional and collegiate sports through a program sponsored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

The Career Exploration class, a new part of the Tiger Time program at the middle school, is giving students more career options. The goal of the classes is to provide experiences to the students which show them important, real-world lessons to get them thinking about their future.

Jill Fenner, one of four Career Exploration teachers, organizes the virtual learning event for the students each quarter.

“My son-in-law worked for the Hall of Fame and always told me about the education department,” Fenner said. “When we began the Career Exploration classes this year, I checked the Hall of Fame’s website to learn what they could provide utilizing the awesome new video-conferencing equipment in the district.”

Video conferencing allows students to connect with the Hall of Fame to learn more about pro football’s rich history.

“The programs are free to schools anywhere thanks to our partners at Extreme Networks,” said Michael Myers, manager of Youth and Education for the Hall of Fame. “The program at Galion Middle School is our ‘Careers in the NFL’ presentation, which introduces students to the vast array of jobs in sports outside of being an NFL player or coach.

Coursework is aligned with Common Core/National Standards of Education, and have received international recognition as a Pinnacle Award winner through the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC)

“When students this age are asked ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’, we always get several responses about being a professional athlete,” said Fenner. “The Hall of Fame program talks about the percentages of that happening during the video conference, but also expands into the many jobs associated with a professional sports team.”

That programs examine the importance of education and the hundreds of careers available in and around the National Football League. A 10-minute examines a wide variety of careers with the San Francisco 49ers organization.

“Mrs. Fenner, (John) Erlsten, (Cindy) Glew and (Angie) Gimbel are doing a fantastic job developing the curriculum,” said Joe Morabito, principal at Galion Middle School. “The partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of many that these teachers are developing to help expand our students’ thinking about future career opportunities.”

Galion Middle School program sponsored by Pro Football Hall of Fame