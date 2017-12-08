Woman’s mission: Knitting socks for soldiers

SHELBY — Kim Opperman has her heart (and foot) into a project that is receiving attention around the nation.

Opperman, of Shelby, is president and founder of a local non profit organization called Socks for Soldiers, Inc. The group has been in existence for almost 12 years, and has 501{c}3 tax designation.

Socks for Soldiers operate year around, sending large shipments of sucks to deployed soldiers and their units. Opperman custom created a highly-specialized military yarn so knitters involved with the program had the best professional yarn, at wholesale. Her group has 2,000 members around the world.

Opperman has received recognition and her project has beenrecognizedby many. The State of Ohio and the Ohio National Guard awarded her a plaque and Military Service Medal of Excellence in 2008

Her project has been featured in numerous magazine, newspaper and televised interviews, most recently in the current issue of Country Woman magazine, which is now available at new stands and book stores or through Amazon.

Opperman is looking for help and volunteers to better serve the soldiers she helps. Volunteers can help in a number of ways, including by knitting socks and collecting care package supplies.

Financial contributions are tax deductible and can offset large shipping bills, yarn bills and other suppy purchases

For more information on Sucks for Solders, visit Opperman’s website at http://socksforsoldiersinc.com

Kim Opperman’s story shared in Country Woman magazine