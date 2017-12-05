Galion Rotary donates dictionaries to Galion City Schools third-graders

GALION — Galion Rotary Club members Cassandra Holtzman, Mo Ressallat and David Halsey speak to third-grade students at Galion Intermediate School on Nov. 28. The trio visited each third-grade classroom to present students with a new dictionary from the Galion Rotary Club.

