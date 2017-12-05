Posted on by

Galion Rotary donates dictionaries to Galion City Schools third-graders

, , , , ,

GALION — Galion Rotary Club members Cassandra Holtzman, Mo Ressallat and David Halsey speak to third-grade students at Galion Intermediate School on Nov. 28. The trio visited each third-grade classroom to present students with a new dictionary from the Galion Rotary Club.

Courtesy photo Galion Rotary Club members Cassandra Holtzman, Mo Ressallat and David Halsey speak to third-grade students at Galion Intermediate School on Nov. 28. The trio visited each third-grade classroom to present students with a new dictionary from the Galion Rotary Club.
http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_galion-rotary-3rd-grade-dictionaries.jpgCourtesy photo Galion Rotary Club members Cassandra Holtzman, Mo Ressallat and David Halsey speak to third-grade students at Galion Intermediate School on Nov. 28. The trio visited each third-grade classroom to present students with a new dictionary from the Galion Rotary Club.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:51 pm
Updated: 1:54 pm. |    

Galion Rotary donates dictionaries to Galion City Schools third-graders

Galion Rotary donates dictionaries to Galion City Schools third-graders
12:54 pm
Updated: 12:55 pm. |    

Gallery: Come Home to Galion 2017. Photos by Erin Miller, Miranda Jones.

Gallery: Come Home to Galion 2017. Photos by Erin Miller, Miranda Jones.
10:27 am
Updated: 10:28 am. |    

Stuff the Cruiser on Saturday at Drug Mart

Stuff the Cruiser on Saturday at Drug Mart