Time for Crawford County residents to register their dogs

BUCYRUS — Crawford County’s 2018 Dog License Registration Program started Friday. The county auditor’s office has mailed more than 6,000 dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County.

Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by Jan. 31, 2018.

Ohio law was changed to allow dog owners the option of purchasing either a one-year license, a three-year license, or dog owners may purchase a permanent dog license. The Board of County Commissioners establish the dog license fees annually, and for 2018 the cost of these licenses will be:

One-year license – $16.00

Three-year license – $48.00

Permanent license – $160.00

Ohio law does not allow the county auditor’s office to refund dog license fees. If a dog owner purchases a three-year or permanent license and something happens to the dog, the county auditor cannot give refunds.

Dog owners purchasing a single year license may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

1. By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

2. By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

3. Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

4. In person at the county auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Dog owners purchasing a three-year or permanent license, or that require a renewal of a kennel license, may do so:

1. By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

2. By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

3. Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

The on-line licensing service is available Dec. 1 through Jan. 31and requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners utilizing the on-line dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee, by the company providing the program, of $2.25 for an annual license, $3.75 for a three-year license, $9.75 for a permanent license, and $5.75 for a kennel license.

One-year licenses can be purchased at these satellite officers through Jan. 31, 2018

Crawford County Humane Society (licenses sold all year long), 3590 St Rt 98, Bucyrus, OH 44820, 419-562-9149. Hours: Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri.; 10-5 Sat. 10-4 (closed Wednesday and Sunday)

Horizon Animal Hospital (December 1, 2017 – January 31, 2018), 933 Bucyrus Rd., Galion, OH 44833, 419-468-2169: Hours: Mon. & Wed. 8-8; Tues., Thurs, & Fri. 8-6.

The Crestline Advocate (December 1, 2017 – January 31, 2018), 312 N Seltzer St, Crestline, OH 44827, 419-683-3355: Hours: Monday- Friday 8-5

New Washington Herald (December 1, 2017 – January 31, 2018), 625 S. Kibler St., New Washington, Ohio, 419-492-2133: Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30-4

Each satellite agency charges an administrative fee of seventy-five cents for each license.

In order to avoid additional penalties or fees, County Auditor Joan Wolfe encourages dog owners to purchase their licenses prior to the January 31, 2018 deadline. For further information, call the County Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Beatrix.jpg