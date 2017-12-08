Posted on by

Stuff the Cruiser on Saturday at Drug Mart

GALION — Galion Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 71, is asking for donations for itsFill the Cruiser campaign.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Discount Drug Mart, 739 Carter Drive.

FOP members are seeking donations of: non-parishable food items; oats, gloves, hats and scarves; children’s toys; and donations that willbe used for the police department’s Shop with a Cop program.

Donation will be given to Galion City Schools and the St. Paul United Methodist Church food pantry to be given to those who need them most.

 

