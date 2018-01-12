Crawford County under Level 1 snow alert

BUCYRUS — At 5 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced a Level 1 snow alert. This alert is for rural roads in the county, which are hazardous because of ice, and blowing and drifting snow.

Drivers are urged to be extremely cautious.

For more information, call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. At 4 p.m. the National Weather Service updated it’s advisory and is calling for 2-4 additional inches of snow before the precipitation tapers off after midnight.

Winds of up to 30 mph will create dangerous wind chills below zero degrees.