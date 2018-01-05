Galion police reports

Galion Police

Friday

1:27 a.m. — An employee of McDonald’s on Portland Way North notified police of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the restaurant.

6:35 a.m. — Police investigated an alarm at a business on Freese Works Place.

2:43 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the area of Clymer Avenue and Harding Way West.

3:04 p.m. — An employee of Dollar General on Harding Way East notified police of a man drinking alcohol in a vehicle in the parking lot.

3:15 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

3:26 p.m. — An employee of Signature Health Care reported that an ambulance driver had slapped one of their patients.

Saturday

12:17 a.m. — A resident from the 200 block of North Union Street reported their vehicle stolen.

3:03 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Park Avenue reported to police that someone had tried to break into their garage.

9:51 a.m. — A resident of Gill Ave was given a verbal warning for a loose dog.

12:47 p.m. — Police responded to a possible overdose at Easton Apartments.

Sunday

2:39 a.m. — Police investigated a possible drunk driver in the area of South Boston and Grand streets after a vehicle ran off the road.

3:57 a.m. — A resident of Galion Arms Apartments complained about noise from the neighbor in the next apartment.

6:32 a.m. — Police investigated a utility complaint in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

1:56 p.m. — Police arrested three people in the 400 block of Grove Ave related to drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

9:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunk male on the ground in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

Monday

1:20 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.

1:43 a.m. — An employee of Z Grogg on Harding Way East requested police assistance with a fight.

2:02 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Clymer Avenue reported hearing shots fired in the area.

2:08 a.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the 100 block of Harding Way West.

3:06 a.m. — An employee of Piper’s Collision Center on South Market Street reported the theft of $80 from the console of a vehicle.

6:02 a.m. — Police responded to an assault at a residence in the 500 block of Grand Street.

10:21 a.m. — Police were notified of a broken sewer grate in the 200 block of Portland Way North near McDonald’s.

11:59 a.m. — A report of malfunctioning railroad gates was received about the crossing on Atwood Street.

8:15 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Third Avenue reported a water main break in front of their home.

10:20 p.m. — Caller from the 200 block of Seventh Avenue reported that their home was filled with smoke.

Tuesday

3:43 a.m. — Police investigated a call about loud music at Cedargate Apartments.

6:52 a.m. — A resident from the 800 block of South Boston Street reported that their car had been vandalized in the night.

12:51 p.m. — Caller requested police assistance with a vicious dog running loose in the area of South Columbus Street.

1:16 p.m. — A resident of Fairview Avenue informed police that their son had stolen and cashed checks from their back account.

2:50 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the 900 block of Charles Street.

4:40 p.m. — An employee of Droop Dogs Drive Thru reported that a resident living next door was stealing cigarettes from their store every day.

4:59 p.m. — A resident of Railroad Street reported that she had purchased an item on Facebook that did not work.

5:52 p.m. — Police were notified of a reckless semi driver in the area of Ohio 309 and Ohio 61.

8:32 p.m. — A resident of Cedargate Apartments complained about loud music from a neighbors apartment.

8:56 p.m. — Police assisted with a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Portland Way North and Harding Way West

Wednesday

8:27 a.m. — A resident from the 400 block of block of Beechwood Drive reported that their bank account had been hacked and approximately $800-900 was stolen.

11:03 a.m. — A resident from Winchester Road informed police that someone had attempted to use one of their charge cards.

11:34 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Walnut Street notified police that they were being harassed by their neighbor who was screaming at them.