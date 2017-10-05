Posted on by

Galion boys golf team headed to state meet

, , ,

Tigers second in team standings at Thursday’s district tournament in Findlay

FINDLAY — Galion’s golf team qualified for next week’s state golf tournament with a second place finish in the team standings at Thursday’s Division II district tournament at Red Hawk Golf Course in Findlay.

With a team score of 338, the Tigers finished behind Archbold, which scored a 321. The top two teams advanced to next week’s state tournament.

Junior Jack McElligott shot 41-39–80 to lead the Tigers. Freshman Spencer Keller shot 41-41–82; freshman Matthew McMullen shot 43-40–83; and senior Mitch Dyer shot 46-47–93. Junior Matt Kingseed turned in a round of 54-52–106.

Ontario was sixth in the team standings.

The Division II state tournament is at North Star Golf Course in Sunbury on Friday and Saturday.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:59 pm |    

Galion boys golf team headed to state meet

Galion boys golf team headed to state meet
4:51 pm
Updated: 5:06 pm. |    

Special deal on black dogs at humane society in Bucyrus

Special deal on black dogs at humane society in Bucyrus
7:26 am
Updated: 7:27 am. |    

Victims advocates provide a needed voice

Victims advocates provide a needed voice