Galion boys golf team headed to state meet

Tigers second in team standings at Thursday’s district tournament in Findlay

FINDLAY — Galion’s golf team qualified for next week’s state golf tournament with a second place finish in the team standings at Thursday’s Division II district tournament at Red Hawk Golf Course in Findlay.

With a team score of 338, the Tigers finished behind Archbold, which scored a 321. The top two teams advanced to next week’s state tournament.

Junior Jack McElligott shot 41-39–80 to lead the Tigers. Freshman Spencer Keller shot 41-41–82; freshman Matthew McMullen shot 43-40–83; and senior Mitch Dyer shot 46-47–93. Junior Matt Kingseed turned in a round of 54-52–106.

Ontario was sixth in the team standings.

The Division II state tournament is at North Star Golf Course in Sunbury on Friday and Saturday.