Crawford County Chargers spring sports schedules

SOCCER — May 3: Crawford at Sandusky 6 p.m. Rodger W. Young Park, 1111 Tiffin St., Fremont; May 5; Sandusky Soccer Tournament- Fremont 1 p.m. Rodger W. Young Park, 1111 Tiffin St., Fremont; May 10: Crawford at Marion 5:30 p.m.; May 15: Crawford at Lorain Murray Ridge School 6 p.m., 9750 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria; May 17: Marion at Crawford 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL — April 24: Angeline at Crawford 6 p.m.; May 1: Seneca at Crawford 6:30 p.m; May 8: Crawford at Morrow- Park Avenue 5 p.m.; May 22: Crawford at Seneca 6 p.m.; May 24: Richland at Crawford 6 p.m.; May 29: Morrow at Crawford 6 p.m.; June 2: Area 5 Qualifier Norwalk- Ernsthausen TBD, Community Center.

TRACK & FIELD/BOCCE — May 12: Area Spring Games Lexington 11 a.m.

S.O.O. SUMMER GAMES — June 22: S.O.O. Summer Games O.S.U. 7 p.m.; June 23: S.O.O. Summer Games O.S.U. TBD; June 24: S.O.O. Summer Games O.S.U. TBD.