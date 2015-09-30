Highland, Northmor win volleyball contests against county opponents

By ROB HAMILTON

Highland moved to 15-0 on the year in volleyball with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-13 win over host Cardington Tuesday.

The Scots got 12 kills, nine digs and three blocks from Ashton Terrill, while Elora Stiltner added seven kills and four blocks. Brogin Denman, Sierra Mailey, Kelsey Walters and Krista Walters all picked up five kills.

Also, Taylor Belcher finished with 14 assists and Bridget Oder had 14 digs.

For the Pirates, Samantha Brininger picked up seven kills and 14 digs and Jordan Deskins added six more kills. Marissa Hall had 18 assists and Rylie Partlow contributed 14 digs.

Northmor Knights

Northmor moved to 10-5 overall, 6-3 in league play, with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-12 win over Mount Gilead.

Jordyn Zoll finished with three aces and 14 assists for the Knights, while Anna Donner tallied three aces and five kills and Rayanna Loyer tallied one ace. Karlee Carroll had 15 digs and seven kills, Lindsey Wiseman added 10 kills and both Cristianna Boggs and Erica McElvain finished with six digs. McElvain added 12 assists.

Also, Mikayla Briggs had 11 kills, Hope Miracle had four kills and Chloe Meier picked up a block.

