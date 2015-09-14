Boys golf: Buckeye Central 2 strokes better than Colonel Crawford

Buckeye Central’s Tanner Zaebst shot 2-over par 38 to win the match medal and lead the Bucks to a victory over Colonel Crawford in Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys golf action on Monday. The Bucks edged the Eagles, 193-195, in a match played on the front nine at Valley View Golf Club.

Zaebst made birdies on the first and sixth holes at Valley View. He made par on four other holes.

Dillon Weithman shot 50 for the Bucks (5-3, 3-3 N10). Josh Dentinger finished at 52. Adam Krebs ended his round at 53. Dalton Sheaffer carded 57. Wyatt Delarber shot 59.

Nick Gremling led Colonel Crawford (9-4, 3-3 N10) with a round of 46. He made par on five holes.

Jake Roesch finished his afternoon at 49. Isaak Sulser and Eli Shultz each shot 50. Austin Strouse and Jake Rahm both finished at 54.

Buckeye Central also won the junior varsity match, 223-241.

Following are the JV scores for Buckeye Central: Nic Ratliff, 48; Jared Clark, 54; Luke Maxhimer, 56; Nic Fike, 65; Keton Neise, 65; Carter Daniel, 69.

Following are the JV scores for Colonel Crawford: Andrew Daubenspeck, 56; Devin Clayton, 59; Tyson Russell, 63; Makalah Trubee, 63; A.J. Johnson, 64; Andy Brause, 64.

Colonel Crawford will play Upper Sandusky on Thursday at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.

Buckeye Central has three more road matches this week. The Bucks play Upper Sandusky on Tuesday at Lincoln Hills, then meet Crestline on Wednesday, and close out the week on Thursday with a match against Wynford at River Oaks Golf Course.

Reach Carter at 419-468-1117, ext. 2048, or on Twitter @ACGalionSports.

