Lorain County holds off Graders, 2-1

LORAIN — Three Lorain County pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Ironmen knocked off the Galion Graders 2-1 in Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League action on Thursday at The Pipeyard in Lorain. The victory was the first for Lorain County after four straight defeats to open the season.

Ironmen starter Patrick Higley held Galion to one run on three hits in 5-1/3 innings of work and collected the win. He finished with three strikeouts and three walks.

Despite issuing three walks in his 1-1/3 inning stint on the mound, Jamie MacLean held Galion scoreless to pick up the save.

Ben Hamilton took the loss for the Graders.

Galion (2-5) opened the scoring in the third inning when Brandon Wright’s sacrifice fly to centerfield drove in Zach Gunter. Gunter walked to open the inning. The Graders left the bases loaded in the fifth and left two men on in the eighth. Altogether, Galion left nine runners stranded on base.

Lorain County (1-4) tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning thanks to a Cole Nieto RBI single. The Ironmen recorded the game-winning run in the eighth when Tyler Bires singled to drive in Cody Calloway.

Aaron Caputo drew a one-out walk for the Graders in the ninth, but the threat ended when MacLean recorded a strikeout and induced a ground ball for the final out.

Galion will play host to Lorain County today at 5:30 p.m. at James D. Heddleson Field at Heise Park.

The Graders will entertain the Grand Lake Mariners at 2 p.m. on Saturday.