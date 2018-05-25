Northmor crowns two regional champs on Day 1

LANCASTER — Northmor’s track and field squads continued their successful season Wednesday during regional track action at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

After that first day of competition, the boys team crowned two regional champions.

In the pole vault, Tony Martinez continued to set his name atop the standings, claiming the championship and a state berth by clearing 12 feet, 9 inches. Demetrious “Meechie: Johnson is headed to his fourth straight long jump competition at the state meet, and he did so by setting a new regional record with a bound of 22’ feet, 6¼ inches. Johnson will be looking for his third Division III state long jump title.

Johnson also was part of the three Northmor relay teams that qualified for finals, which are Friday, May 25.

In the 4×200-meter relay, Johnson, Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla and Conan Becker advanced with a time of 1:31.85. That same foursome also qualified for finals in the 4×100-meter relay, clocking in at 44.27 seconds. In the final qualifying event of the day Wednesday, the 4×400-meter team of Johnson, Zoll, Alec Moore and Petulla qualified with a time of 3:33.51.

Also staying busy was Conan Becker. In addition to being a part of two qualifying relay squads, he qualified for Friday’s finals in the 100-meter dash (11.34 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (22.94). He is the school record holder for Northmor in both events.

Also so in action for Northmor, was P.J. Lower in the long jump. His season came to an end after a jump of 18-9, good for 13th overall. The 4×800-meter relay team of Mostyn Evans, Moore, Kyle Price and Gavin Keen finished 11th in 8:55.15.

As for the Lady Knights, Brooke Bennett would not qualify for finals in the 200 after finishing 10th in 27.36. In the 4×400-relay, Bennett, Julianna DiTullio, Hope Miracle and Brooke Huntsman saw their season end after failing to qualify for Friday’s finals, finishing in 4:27.18, 14th overall. In the 4×800-relay, Bennett, DiTullio, Jessica Duryea and Kaitlyn Blunk finished seventh in 10:21.92.

The finals in the running events and the remainder of the field events in the regional meet were Friday. Results will be available online and in our print edition on Wednesday, May 30.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

