TIFFIN — On May 23, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys regional qualifiers — as well as a relay squad and pole vaulter from the Crestline Bulldogs boys squad — were in action at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

After Thursday’s first day of action, the Eagles have secured one state berth in the likes of their self-proclaimed “underdog relay” foursome of Cody Reed, Braxton James, Brody Martin and Chad Johnson. The Colonel Crawford foursome finished as the regional runner-ups in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 8:10.73 to advance to next week’s state meet.

Colonel Crawford and Crestline have one relay team apiece qualifying for finals, which are Friday, May 25.

In the 4×200-meter relay, Colton Rowland, Martin, Trevor Shawber and Kaleb Landin teamed up for the Eagles and qualified for finals with a time of 1:32.69.

For Crestline, it will be a trip to the final eight at regionals in the 4×100-meter relay. The Bulldogs’ foursome of Max Anatra, Dakota Wireman, Zach Gregory and Garrisen Almanson advanced with a time of 45.07 seconds.

The Eagles also had regional qualifiers in the 4×100-relay and the 4×400-meter relay.

In the 4×400, Reed, James, Landin and Martin did not advanced to finals after finishing in 3:35.07. The foursome of Shawber, Landin, Owin Seevers and Rowland would not finish in the 4×100.

Rowland was in contention for a finals berth in the 200-meter run, but his season would finish with a non-qualifying time of 23.73 seconds. In the boys discus, Jonah Studer and Drake Delong were in action for Crawford, but would not earn state meet berths. Studer did not reach the podium with his best throw of 131 feet, 2” while Delong did make it to the stand, with a throw of 139-9. In the boys long jump, Seth Carman earned a point by finishing eighth at 20 feet, 22¾ inches while teammate Seevers would not place with a jump of 19-11½.

Wrapping the competition for the Eagles and the Bulldogs on Wednesday were three participants in the pole vault. Alex Mutchler would clear 13-4, but would see his season end after missing state qualification by finishing fifth overall. Landin would not place for Crawford after clearing 12 feet and Crestline’s Alec Sipes saw his season end after clearing 10-6.

Finals were Friday in Tiffin. Results from the conclusion of this regional meet will be available online and in the print edition on Wednesday, May 30.

Colonel Crawford’s girls track team was at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School for their Division III track and field meet.

After day one, Crawford’s Drew Krassow is headed to the state meet after clearing 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump to snag runner-up honors. Also in field event action was Pierce Krassow, who saw see her season end in the girls shot put. Her best effort was 32 feet, 9¼ inches.

Also in action on Wednesday for the Lady Eagles were Cassidy Vogt and a pair of relay teams.

Vogt is in Friday’s 100 hurdles after qualifying with a time of 16.19 seconds. Unfortunately, a time of 52.69 in the 300 would put her at 15th and conclude her postseason in that event.

Drew Krassow and Vogt teamed up with Jenna Siegel and Julia Brewer in the 4×100-relay for Crawford but would not advance after finishing in 53.59 seconds, good for 11th in the field. In the 4×800-relay, Courtney Britt, Kari Teglovic, Kate Hopkins and Ally Hocker finished 10th in10:39.69 and did not advance..

Similar to the boys, Crawford’s girls regional finals were held on Friday, May 25 after the Galion Inquirer’s deadline.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com