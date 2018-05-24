N-10 announces all-conference baseball, softball teams

NORTH ROBINSON — The Northern-10 Athletic Conference recently released its list of all-conference baseball and softball squads from the 2018 spring season.

In total the Colonel Crawford Eagles saw two baseball players and four softball players make this season’s lists.

BASEBALL

First Team

Trey Bame and Brayden Wentling, Carey; Bo Smith, Jake Hall and Ricky Lacy, Seneca East; Arik Schneider and Jevon Dible, Upper Sandusky; Connor Lust, Ridgedale; Wyatt Smith and Caleb Stone, Wynford; Parker Brown, Mohawk and Josh Dentinger, Buckeye Central

Second Team

Easton Roark and Grant Frederick, Carey; Kainon Ruffing, Seneca East; Ben Sheaffer, Upper Sandusky; Nate Blevins and Sam Leach, Ridgedale; Trey Combs and Kedryk Leeth, Mohawk; Payton Phenicie, Buckeye Central; Trevor Ley and Ben Seibert, Bucyrus; DRAYTON BURKHART, COLONEL CRAWFORD

Honorable Mention

Brady Biglin, Buckeye Central; Jaylen Zehner, Bucyrus; Jordan Dasher, Carey; TREVIN FAIRCHILD, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Cole Widmer, Mohawk; Myles Nutter, Ridgedale; Hunter Martin, Seneca East; Brenyn Marquart, Upper Sandusky and Jordan Imbody, Wynford

Player of the Year: Trey Bame from Carey

Coach of the Year: Joey Roark from Carey

SOFTBALL

First Team

Hailey Niederkohr, layc Hacker and Felicite Smith, Carey; SYDNEY STUDER, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Hannah Jordan, Madi Chester and Tess Weinandy, Mohawk; Carleigh Rister, Bucyrus; Lauren Sauers, Seneca East; Alivia Oney, Upper Sandusky; Jenna Coffman, Wynford and Madison O’Brien, Ridgedale

Second Team

Hannah Lonsway, Carey; Olivia VanBuskirk; Ridgedale; Jenna Rodriguez and Sydeny Swavel, Upper Sandusky; CAITLIN KOSCHNICK and LYDIA STROUSE, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Madie Wagner and Hannah Messmer, Wynford; Alexis Dye and Brooklyn Spears, Bucyrus; Katelynn Philbrick, Buckeye Central and Brooke Enders, Seneca East

Honorable Mention

Katie Keppler, Buckeye Central; Isidora Burling, Bucyrus; Bryanna Curlis, Carey; KARLIE KURTZMAN, COLONEL CRAWFORD; MaKenna Hurley, Mohawk; Tory Bennett, Ridgedale; Jessica Bowerman, Seneca East; Hannah McKinniss, Upper Sandusky and Victoria Hoerig, Wynford

Player of the Year: Hailey Niederkohr from Carey

Coach of the Year: Jerry Hargis from Bucyrus

Congratulations to the student athletes and the coaches for making the all-conference squads from the the N-10.

