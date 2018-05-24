N-10 announces all-conference baseball, softball teams

NORTH ROBINSON — The Northern-10 Athletic Conference recently released its list of all-conference baseball and softball squads from the 2018 spring season.
In total the Colonel Crawford Eagles saw two baseball players and four softball players make this season’s lists.
BASEBALL
First Team
Trey Bame and Brayden Wentling, Carey; Bo Smith, Jake Hall and Ricky Lacy, Seneca East; Arik Schneider and Jevon Dible, Upper Sandusky; Connor Lust, Ridgedale; Wyatt Smith and Caleb Stone, Wynford; Parker Brown, Mohawk and Josh Dentinger, Buckeye Central
Second Team
Easton Roark and Grant Frederick, Carey; Kainon Ruffing, Seneca East; Ben Sheaffer, Upper Sandusky; Nate Blevins and Sam Leach, Ridgedale; Trey Combs and Kedryk Leeth, Mohawk; Payton Phenicie, Buckeye Central; Trevor Ley and Ben Seibert, Bucyrus; DRAYTON BURKHART, COLONEL CRAWFORD
Honorable Mention
Brady Biglin, Buckeye Central; Jaylen Zehner, Bucyrus; Jordan Dasher, Carey; TREVIN FAIRCHILD, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Cole Widmer, Mohawk; Myles Nutter, Ridgedale; Hunter Martin, Seneca East; Brenyn Marquart, Upper Sandusky and Jordan Imbody, Wynford
Player of the Year: Trey Bame from Carey
Coach of the Year: Joey Roark from Carey
SOFTBALL
First Team
Hailey Niederkohr, layc Hacker and Felicite Smith, Carey; SYDNEY STUDER, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Hannah Jordan, Madi Chester and Tess Weinandy, Mohawk; Carleigh Rister, Bucyrus; Lauren Sauers, Seneca East; Alivia Oney, Upper Sandusky; Jenna Coffman, Wynford and Madison O’Brien, Ridgedale
Second Team
Hannah Lonsway, Carey; Olivia VanBuskirk; Ridgedale; Jenna Rodriguez and Sydeny Swavel, Upper Sandusky; CAITLIN KOSCHNICK and LYDIA STROUSE, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Madie Wagner and Hannah Messmer, Wynford; Alexis Dye and Brooklyn Spears, Bucyrus; Katelynn Philbrick, Buckeye Central and Brooke Enders, Seneca East
Honorable Mention
Katie Keppler, Buckeye Central; Isidora Burling, Bucyrus; Bryanna Curlis, Carey; KARLIE KURTZMAN, COLONEL CRAWFORD; MaKenna Hurley, Mohawk; Tory Bennett, Ridgedale; Jessica Bowerman, Seneca East; Hannah McKinniss, Upper Sandusky and Victoria Hoerig, Wynford
Player of the Year: Hailey Niederkohr from Carey
Coach of the Year: Jerry Hargis from Bucyrus
Congratulations to the student athletes and the coaches for making the all-conference squads from the the N-10.
Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy
Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048
