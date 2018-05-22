MOAC announces all-conference baseball, softball teams

GALION — Recently, the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference announced their lists of baseball and softball honors for play during the spring of 2018.

Overall, the baseball and softball teams from Galion were very well represented throughout the six all-conference squads.

BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Landon Alexander and Evan Ulrich, Buckeye Valley; Gavin Bailey and Jared Lind, Clear Fork; Kwauve Booker, Harding; Andrew Cacchio, Avery Fisher and Jake Gleasaon, Ontario; Robert Curren, Pleasant; Cody Neel, North Union and MITCH DYER, GALION.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Auck and Thomas Staab, Clear Fork; Noah Creed and Luke Smith, Ontario; AARON BARNHART, GALION; Gabe Detwiler, Harding; Karac Doubikin, River Valley; Kyler Lewis and Zach Schneider, Buckeye Valley; Brennan Newell, Pleasant and Carsen Newell, North Union.

HONORABLE MENTION

ETHAN PIGG, GALION; Jaden Slone, River Valley; Nolan Hatfield, Ontario; Travis Pennington, Buckeye Valley; Anthony Padavano, North Union; Dylan Jewell, Clear Fork; Carson Hunter, Pleasant and Kirkland Hawkins, Harding.

SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

Avery Clark and Madison Wedding, North Union; NEVAEH CLARK and GABBY KAPLE, GALION; Carson Crowner and Haylie Miller, Clear Fork; Lebriana Wallace and Lauren Musille, Ontario; Lisa Leienberger, Buckeye Valley; Alexis Stevens, River Valley and Makenna Waddell, Pleasant.

SECOND TEAM

Abby Davis and Josie Duncan, North Union; Grace Davis and Brooke Flickinger, Pleasant; Taylor Hecker and Devan Miller, River Valley; EMILY SEDMAK and MADELYN THOMAS, GALION; Emilee Cochran, Ontario; Madison McKinness, Harding; Olivia Schick, Buckeye Valley and Zara Thomas, Clear Fork.

HONORABLE MENTION

KATE SCHIEBER, GALION; Madison Amstutz, North Union; Kynna Byrne, Pleasant; Rylee George, Buckeye Valley; Kylie Lang, River Valley; Whitney Sanavely, Clear Fork; Alli Tefft, Harding and Mackenzie Snow, Ontario.

Three of the four teams reprensented across the two sports are still active in their respective postseason runs as of the morning of Wednesday, May 23.

On the baseball side of things, the Ontario Warriors finished their conference season undefeated and have now won 24-games in a row after beginning the season 0-3. The Warriors are in regional semifinals action on Thursday, May 24 in Bowling Green against the squad from Hebron Lakewood. Ontario and Clear Fork played for the district championship with the nod in the offensive slugfest going to the Warriors; 12-7.

The softball diamonds are still being patrolled by both the North Union Lady Wildcats and the Galion Lady Tigers. North Union, like Ontario, finished conference play unbeaten and have only been defeated twice this season. The Lady ‘Cats will travel down to Dayton and Wright State University for their regional semis matchup against West Liberty-Salem on Wednesday, May 23.

Also in action on the 23 will be the Lady Tigers from Galion. After finishing in third place in the difficult MOAC, the blue and orange are in the middle of a strong postseason push after claiming their first district title in 35 years by defeating the Crestivew Lady Cougars; 4-1. Prior to that, Galion upended the top-seeded Clear Fork Lady Colts to move on to district action. Galion will be at Findlay High School on the 23rd of May and are paired up to face the Cardington Lady Pirates.

