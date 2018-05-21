Golden Knights will be well represented at regionals

PATASKALA — The Northmor Golden Knights track and field teams were down in Pataskala at Watkins Memorial High School over a span of three days last week to compete in their Division III tournament.

Northmor would fair well as the boys squad finished third overall with 103.5 points while the Lady Knights scored 50 team points to come in sixth in their respective field.

Over the three day event, the Knights would see two individual champions and a relay champion punching their automatic bid for a regional berth.

Meechie Johnson earned the long jump championship with a bound of 23’5” while teammate PJ Lower also advanced to Fairfield Union for regionals by taking fourth at 18’11¼”. Northmor’s other champion was Tony Martinez, who won the pole vault by clearing 13’.

Meechie was also the first leg of the championship 4×200-meter relay team. Joined by Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla and Conor Becker, the Golden Knights won the event with a time of 1:31.79.

The Knights would also see Mostyn Evans, Alec Moore, Kyle Price and Gavin Keen finish fourth, advancing to regionals with a time of 8:45.55. In the 4×100-meter relay, Meechie, Zoll, Petulla and Conan Becker earned runner-up status in a time of 44.33 to advance. Zoll, Moore, Meechie and Evans would wrap the running events in the 4×400-meter relay by finishing fourth overall with a time of 3:37.02.

Additional, Northmor would see three other student athletes continuing their seasons, led by Conan Becker. Becker finished as the runner-up in both the 100 and 200-meter dash events with times of 10.98 and 22.45, respectively. In the 400-meter dash, Moore snagged fourth, finishing the race in 53.29. Kyle Kegley took third in the high jump at 5’10” to punch his ticket to Lancaster as well.

Other placements for Northmor’s boys squad at districts were: Anthony Petulla- 110-meter hurdles, 5th and 300-meter hurdles, 6th; Adam Petulla- 110-hurdles, 6th and high jump, 7th; Keen- 1600-meter run, 8th; Zoll- 400, 5th; Evans- 800-meter run, 7th; Hunter Brookover- shot put, 7th and Aaron Berg- pole vault, 6th.

As for the Lady Golden Knights, they will be represented in three individual events and two relay races at Fairfield Union this week.

Hope Miracle claimed the only district championship for Northmor, winning the pole vault by clearing 10’. Miracle is also part of the 4×400-relay team, along with Julianna DiTullio, Brooke Bennett and Brooke Huntsman, that will represent the black and gold at regionals after a third place finish at districts in a time of 4:20.79.

Bennett will also be in action in the 4×800-relay and the 200-meter dash. Julia Kanagy, Kaitlyn Blunk and Jessica Duryea will join Bennett in the 4×800 after the foursome earned third at districts with a finishing time of 10:17.29. In the 200, Bennett finished with a time of 26.90, good for third place. Blunk will take part in the 800 at regionals after a time of 2:32.46 earned her third in the field.

The 4×200-relay team of Frankie and Vivenne Cutrupi, Natalie Bloom and Bailey Wiseman missed the cut for regionals by finished seventh in 2:00.42. Vivenne, Miracle, Wiseman and Sabrina Kelley formed the 4×100-relay team that finished sixth in a time of 54.20.

Other placements for the Northmor Lady Golden Knights were: Duryea- 1600, 7th; Bennett- 300-hurdles, 5th; Macy Miracle- discus, 7th and DiTullio- long jump, 6th.

Northmor will be in action down at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School on Wednesday, May 23 and Friday, May 25 with a potential trip to the state track and field meet on the line.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

