Lady Tigers win Oak Harbor district track meet

OAK HARBOR — When all was said and done after the two-day district track and field meet in Oak Harbor on Friday, the Galion Lady Tigers would find themselves hoisting the trophy awarded to the team champion.

Led by familiar names, the Lady Tigers held off Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foe, the Ontario Lady Warriors, by a mere seven points to claim the title; 76-69.

Overall, Galion would finish with one individual event champion while athletes qualified in eight individual events, many in more than one such event.

Sophomore Kerrigan Myers earned the Tigers only district championship in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 26.07 to earn her spot atop the podium. Myers will also be in action at the regional meet in Lexington in three other events after finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.22), fourth in the high jump (5’3”) and will be a member on Galion’s lone advancing relay team, the 4×100-relay squad also consisting of Jalyn Oswald, Brooklyn Cosey and Marisa Gwinner that finished second in 50.25.

Joining Myers in multiple events in Lexington, Gwinner will be participating in the high jump after earning third at 5’4” and in the long jump where she also finished third with a mark of 16’4½”.

Samantha Comer will be active in the 100-hurdles after finishing the event in 15.70 at Oak Harbor, good for fourth overall. Sari Conner grabbed fourth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.59 to advance and Bri Streib will be throwing in the discus event after earning runner-up honors at districts with a toss of 127’9”.

Other placements earning points for Galion in their district title, but not moving on to regionals were: Cosey- 100-meter dash, 6th in 13.26; Comer- 300-meter hurdles, 7th in 49.43; Anna Court- discus, 5th at 121’5”; Oswald- long jump, 5th at 16’¾” and Streib- shot put, 7th at 36’3”.

For the boys team, they would score 47 points which would earn them sixth overall in the field. Overall, Galion advanced three relay teams to regionals and three in individual events.

The Tigers claimed a district title in the 4×200-relay as Isaiah Alsip, Tanner Crisman, Takoda Crisman and Colbey Fox teamed up to win the event in a time of 1:30.78.

Joining the championship 4×200 relay team will be the 4×400-meter relay foursome of Fox, Takoda Crisman, Gage Lackey and a now healthy Harrison Ivy after finishing as the runner-ups in a time of 3:25.38. Tanner, Takoda and Fox will be joined by Kalib Griffin in the 4×100-meter relay in Lex after they finished in third in Oak Harbor with a time of 44.03.

Takoda will remain busy throughout the two-day regional meet as he will also be in the 200 after snagging third-place points with a time of 22.26. Ivy will be competing in the field in the 400-meter dash after finishing in the second spot in 51.54. Fox had the fastest qualifying time in the 400 but did not participate in the finals. Galion’s final qualifier for the regional meet was Braxton Tate. Tate finished in fourth place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:56.67 to keep his sophomore season alive.

Other placements for the Tigers were: Lackey- high jump, 7th at 6’; Noah Atkinson- shot put, 8th with 47’½” and Tanner Crisman- pole vault, 8th at 11’6”.

Action is set to start from Lexington High School on Thursday, May 24 at 4 p.m. and will wrap on Saturday, May 26 with events beginning at 11:30 a.m.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-6.jpg

11 individuals, 4 relay teams headed to regionals

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048