Tiger tracksters excel, advance to regional meet

Crawford, Northmor crown champs at district meet

OAK HARBOR — The Galion Tigers track and field teams had a busy, yet successful first day at the district meet up in Oak Harbor on Wednesday as three members of the girls team punched their tickets to regional action next week at Lexington.

Bri Streib finished in second in the discus with a toss of 127 feet, 9 inches to advance, while teammate Anna Court just missed the cutoff, finishing fifth overall at 121-5. In the high jump, Galion would see Marisa Gwinner and Kerrigan Myers move on with their seasons after finishing third and fourth, respectively. Gwinner cleared 5 feet, 4 inches and Myers came in right behind at 5-3. The Lady Tigers lead the field in Oak Harbor after one day with 23 team points.

The Galion boys teams would get an eighth place finish in the shot put from Noah Atkinson (47 feet, ½ inch) and an eighth place point in the pole vault from Tanner Crisman (11-6). After the first day, the boys have yet to record a regional qualifier. Galion finds themselves tied for 12th overall with the scoring of those two points.

Also after day one, the Tigers would have a number of athletes qualifying for running event finals. Those finals, as well as the remaining field events were Friday, after the Inquirer’s print deadline.

For results, head to http://www.baumspage.com/track/trevent.php?peventid=604&table=C

Crawford boys win district 4×800, high jump

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford and Crestline trackers began their district track and field meet at Bucyrus High School on Thursday. After the first day of action, the Eagles’ boys teams leads their field with 38 team points, the Lady Eagles are currently in second with 16 points and the Bulldogs boys squad sits in seventh with nine points.

Starting the day off with a championship was the boys 4×800-meter relay team consisting of Cody Reed, Brody Martin, Braxton James and Chad Johnson. The Eagles’ foursome will move on to regionals after winning the event with a time of 8:19.21. Over on the girls side, the Lady Eagles came in third overall to advance to regional action. The group of Ally Hocker, Kari Teglovic, Katie Hopkins and Courtney Britt finished in 10:37.22 to pick up the six points.

In the field events, Drew Krassow earned a title for Crawford in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Pierce Krassow would finish in seventh in the discus with a toss of 96-10 to earn the Lady Eagles two points but will not advance to regionals.

On the boys side, Crawford will see four athletes moving on to regional competition. Seth Carman finished as runner-up in the long jump with a distance of 19-feet, 5-inches while teammate Owin Seevers took third with a bound of 19’3½”. In the pole vault, Alex Mutchler would take runner-up honors by clearing 12-feet, 6-inches while Kaleb Landin also cleared the same height, picking up third place points.

Crestline’s lone regional qualifier after day one in Bucyrus was Alec Sipes. Sipes cleared 11’ in the pole vault to snag five points for the Bulldogs. Logan Parrella would earn the other four points for Crestline, picking up a pair of seventh place finishes in the shot put (41-10¾) and pole vault (10-6).

Running finals and the remainder of the field events are scheduled for Saturday, May 19.

To view Saturday’s qualifiers and to check results visit: http://www.baumspage.com/track/trevent.php?peventid=87&table=C.

Northmor wins pole vault titles, boys long jump

PATASKALA — For the Northmor Golden Knights track and field squads, only one day of their three-day district championships remain.

After action from Tuesday and Thursday, the boys team currently sits as the runner-up to Mount Gilead with 40.5 points. The Lady Knights are currently third with 19 team points.

Day one at Watkins Memorial High School would send a girls relay team and four boys field event participants on to regional action.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Julia Kanagy, Kaitlyn Blunk, Jessica Duryea and Brooke Bennett recorded a time of 10:17.29, good for third place overall in the field.

On the boys side, Meechie Johnson won the long jump with a bound of 23 feet, 5 inches to move on and will be joined by teammate P.J. Lower who finished fourth with a jump of 18-11¼”. Tony Martinez also claimed a title over in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet to best the field. Aaron Berg finished in sixth, clearing 9 feet. The final advancement from day one on Tuesday was Kyle Kegley, third in the high jump with a height of 5-10. Adam Petulla snagged two points by finishing in seventh at 5-4, but would not advance to regionals.

In day two action, the boys would see a relay team advance while the Lady Golden Knights earned a championship and two advancements to regionals.

Like the girls team, the boys 4×800-relay squad of Mostyn Evans, Alec Moore, Kyle Price and Gavin Keen would move on after finishing in fourth overall in a time of 8:45.55.

Hope Miracle and Macy Miracle will both be in action next week for Northmor as well. Hope took home the title in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, and Macy will be joining her after finishing third in the discus with a toss of 92-0. Julianna DiTullio finished sixth in the long jump at 15-3 to add three points to the Knights, total but would not advance.

The Watkins Memorial district meet ends Saturday. For a list of qualifiers and to view results, visit: http://www.baumspage.com/track/trevent.php?peventid=966&table=C.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_OHSAA-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com