Northmor earns lopsided win over Crawford

GALION — On Wednesday, May 9, the baseball squads from Northmor and Colonel Crawford were able to get in their non-conference game, originally scheduled for earlier this month.

The Eagles, who saw their losing streak continue with an 11-9 loss to Crestline in DIV tourney action, would head to Northmor in hopes of ending their 2018 season on a high note. The Golden Knights had other plans however and defeated their guests by an eight-run margain; 11-3.

Northmor moves to one game above .500 at 11-10 overall while Crawford dropped their 13th straight and fell to 4-19 this spring season.

Kyle Kegley had a big night at the dish for the Knights, ripping two singles and a double, to go along with two runs scored and a run batted in. Austin Wheeler also pulled through for Northmor in the win, picking up a pair of singles, two runs scored and two runs driven in.

In total, the home team plated their 11 runs on 12 hits while stranding eight runners on the base path. Colonel Crawford scored three runs on just four hits and left 11 total runners on base.

Trevin Fairchild had two of the four Eagles hits, both singles. Fairchild also scored a run and recorded an RBI.

Other offense for the Golden Knights came from: Wyatt Reeder- 2B, 3R, RBI, SB; Mostyn Evans- 1B, RBI; Ryland Thomas- 1B, R, RBI; Tyler Kegley- 1B, R, RBI; Pierce Lower- 1B; Hunter Mariotti- 1B, R, RBI and Kyle Ditty- 2B, R.

Caleb Lohr and Chase Walker had the other two hits for the visiting Eagles, both singles. Drayton Burkhart and Cameron Smith scored Crawford’s other two runs while Smith also notched an RBI in the loss.

Chris Bood earned the win for the Knights, going 3⅔ innings on the day, allowing three hits, three runs (two earned) while walking five and fanning five. K. Kegley put in 1⅓ innings of work on Wednesday and did not allow a hit, walked one batter and struck out two. Reeder and Mariotti worked an inning apiece in the win, walking one batter each while Mariotti allowed Crawford’s fourth and final hit.

Kyle Shope was the losing pitcher for the Eagles, throwing an inning and two-thirds, allowing three hits, four runs (three earned) while walking three Northmor hitters. Fairchild pitched the remaining 4⅓ innings, giving up nine hits, seven runs (four earned) while recording a strike out.

The Golden Knights will head to Marion to face the Elgin Comets on Thursday, May 10 in a Division III, Central 2 District sectional title game. Northmor, the No. 13 seed in the bracket and Elgin, the No. 7 seed, will take to the field at 5 p.m.

By Chad Clinger

