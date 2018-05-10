Lady Knights move on to sectional finals

GALION — Back on Tuesday, May 8, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights played host to the visiting Worthington Christian Lady Warriors in a Division III, Pickerington 2 District sectional semifinals matchup.

Northmor, the No. 9 seed in the bracket, had no issues defeating Worthington Christian, the No. 22 seed; 13-4. With the victory, the Lady Golden Knights will advance to play for a sectional title on Thursday, May 10. Their opponent will be the hosting, No. 7 seed West Jefferson Lady Roughriders.

The Knights offense exploded for 14 total hits against the Warriors pitching staff. Leading the way was Cristianna Boggs, racking up two singles, a triple, two runs batted in, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Michaela Zeger, Lily Tate and Kelsie Fike also delivered multi-hit games for the hosting Northmor squad.

Zeger belted a pair of doubles on the afternoon to go along with two runs scored and an RBI. Tate finished with a single, a double, two runs batted in, two runs scored and a steal. Fike netted a couple singles, a run batted in and scored a run in the lopsided victory.

Maddie Hoverland earned the win in the circle, pitching seven innings, allowing the four runs (all earned) on six hits while walking two and fanning four. Hoverland also picked up a multi-hit game to help her cause, ripping two singles for the Knights while driving in two and scoring once.

For the day, Northmor committed four errors in the field and stranded eight runners on the base path. Worthington Christian wrapped the day with three errors and four runners left on base.

