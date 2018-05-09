Tigers’ tennis team wraps regular season

Ontario 3, Galion 2

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Tigers boys tennis team welcomed the Ontario Warriors to Heise Park for their final contest of the 2018 regular season.

In a very closely contested match, the visiting Warriors would edge the hosting Tigers; 3-2. Galion finishes their spring campaign with an overall record of 4-11.

Earning Galion’s two points on the day were Tyler Harris, Alec Dicus and Weston Rose.

At first singles, Harris won his match in three sets; 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Dicus and Rose, competing in first doubles action on Tuesday, fought off the Warriors duo in a marathon match; 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 to earn the Tigers second and final point.

Max Papenhausen fell at second singles in three sets; 6-0, 4-6, 4-6. The second doubles tandem of Chris Amick and Gideon Johnson lost, also in three sets; 6-4, 4-6, 4-6. At third singles for the day, Zach Grimes dropped his match in straight sets; 2-6, 1-6.

Sectionals action is set to begin for the Tigers at Shelby High School on Thursday, May 10. Dicus, Grimes and Rose will be the singles players for Galion while Amick and Kodin West and Harris and Papenhausen will make up the two doubles squads.

River Valley 3, Galion 2

CALEDONIA — The Galion tennis squad headed to River Valley for a meeting with the hosting Vikings on the afternoon of Monday, May 7.

River Valley would come away with the 3-2 victory over their guests on the day, claiming wins in all three singles matches.

Earning the two points for Galion on Monday were the first doubles team of Rose and Dicus, winning their contest in straight sets; 6-2, 6-3 and Amick and Grimes at second doubles in three sets; 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Papenhausen was defeated at first singles; 7-5, 4-6, 2-6. Harris lost at second singles in straight sets; 2-6, 2-6 and Jack Wright fell in third singles play; 0-6, 1-6.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com