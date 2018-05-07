Plenty of racing at Mid-Ohio over weekend

Acura Team Penske took the top two spots in Sunday’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Showdown for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Sunday.

In the race, which lasted for two hours and 40 minutes and covered 125 laps around the Morrow County road course, the duo of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves finished first, while Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron’s car placed second. The two cars traded the lead in both the Prototype class and the overall race throughout, with the rest of the pack fighting for third.

Claiming that third spot on the podium was the Mazda Team Joest car of Tristan Nunez and Oliver Jarvis.

The GT Le Mans class was won by the duo of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, who were 14th overall in the 34-car race with 118 laps ran. They led a total of 49 laps, including the final 25. They were followed by the team of Alexander Sims and Conner De Phillippi and the pairing of Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.

The GT Daytona class’ top car was driven by Kyle Marcelli and Dominik Baumann. They finished 22nd overall, completing 116 laps and leading the Daytona class from the 44th lap until the end. Following them were the car of Alvaro Parente and Katherine Legge and the car of Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.

The other main race of the weekend took place on Saturday, when the two-hour Mid-Ohio 120 for the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge took place.

The overall and Grand Sport class winner was the car driven by Kyle Marcelli and Nate Stacy. They were one of 11 cars in the 36-car race to complete 77 laps. After two other cars led the majority of the event, they took the lead on the 75th lap and held it until the end. Patrick Gallagher and Chad McCumbee, who led the majority of the race, placed second, while Tyler Cooke and James Clay ran third.

The Touring Car class was won by Kuno Wittmer and Rodrigo Sales, who placed 16th overall. Tom Long and Britt Casey Jr. were 20th to be the second car in this class after dueling the winning car for first place for most of their 76 laps. The 22nd-place vehicle of Pierre Kleinubing and Roy Block ran third.

The Street Tuner class was won by Mat Pombo and Mike LaMarra, who placed 28th in the race, leading their class from the 48th lap until it ended after 72. They were followed by the teams of Mark Pombo and Colin Mullan and of Nick Galente and Devin Jones. There were also two support series competing at Mid-Ohio over the weekend, each holding two races.

In the Porsche GT3 Cup, Saturday’s 30-lap race was won by Trenton Estep, while David Kolkmann was second and Anthony Imperato finished third. Each of those drivers was in the GT3 Platinum group. The top GT3 Gold finisher was Victor Gomez IV, who was 11th overall in the 21-car race. Following him in that group were Rob Ferriol (13th place) and Kurt Fazekas (15th).

On Sunday, the top Platinum and overall finisher was Kolkmann, while Estep took second and Roman De Angelis ran third. In the Gold class, Gomez IV was 10th overall to win again, while Fazekas (14th) and Ferriol (17th) followed.

Also running each day was a race in the Lamborghini Trofeo series. Saturday’s race was won by the team of Corey Lewis and Madison Snow, while Brandon Gdovic and Shinya Sean Michimi finished second and the team of Taylor Proto and Edoardo Piscapo was third.

The team of Lewis and Snow made it a clean sweep by winning on Sunday. They were followed by Gdovic and Michimi again, while Karol Basz and Jonathan Summerton took third place.

The duo of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves claimed first place overall in Sunday’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Showdown. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_taylorcastroneves2.jpg The duo of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves claimed first place overall in Sunday’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Showdown. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Before the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Showdown started Sunday, a horde of people converged on the track for the pre-race Fan Walk. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_fanwalk.jpg Before the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Showdown started Sunday, a horde of people converged on the track for the pre-race Fan Walk. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel In the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, the car driven by Kyle Marcelli and Nate Stacy finished in first place. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_kylemarcellinatestacy.jpg In the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, the car driven by Kyle Marcelli and Nate Stacy finished in first place. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS