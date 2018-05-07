Knights shine at Mount Gilead Invitational

MOUNT GILEAD — On Saturday, May 5, the track teams from Northmor High School made a short road trip to compete in the annual Mount Gilead Invitational for one final tune-up before their conference meet.

On the boys side of the standings, the hosting Indians would take the team championship by outlasting the Golden Knights; 126-110.

For the day, Northmor would finish with three individual champions and two relay champions.

Meechie Johnson would earn two of those three individual event wins, starting with the title in the long jump. Meechie surpassed the competition on Saturday by jumping 23’5¾” to take first place. Johnson also, albeit narrowly, won the 100-meter dash over teammate Conan Becker. Both Meechie and Conan finished in 11.3 seconds with the slight edge going to Johnson.

Tony Martinez was the Knights other champion on the day, winning the pole vault by clearing a height of 12-feet, 8-inches.

Over in the 4×100-meter relay, Johnson, joined by Drew Zoll, Conor Becker and Conan Becker, ran their way to the top spot with a time of 44.2 seconds. That same foursome also took home the title in the 4×200-meter relay, winning with a finishing time of 1:31.2.

Other top-eight finishers for the boys from Northmor were: Zoll, Alec Moore, Adam Petulla and Martinez- 4×400-meter relay, 4th; Mostyn Evans, Moore, Kyle Price and Gavin Keen- 4×800-meter relay, 6th; Anthony Petulla, Adam Petulla, Martinez and Conor Becker- 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay, 2nd; Conan Becker- 200, 3rd; Zoll- 400, 3rd; Moore- 400, 8th; Evans- 800, 8th; Anthony Petulla- 110-hurdles, 5th and 300-hurdles, 6th; Adam Petulla- 110-hurdles, 8th; Aaron Berg- pole vault, 6th; Kyle Kegley- high jump, 2nd and P.J. Lower- long jump, 3rd.

The Lady Golden Knights would end the day with 56 team points, good for sixth in the field of 14 teams. Mount Gilead finished with 119 points with the runner-ups from Bexley posting 82.

Hope Miracle would emerge as the only event champion for Northmor by winning the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 6-inches. Miracle would be joined by Vivenne Cutrupi, Sabrina Kelley and Bailey Wiseman to run their way to third overall in the 4×100-relay. In the 4×400-relay, Hope and Macy Miracle, Brooke Bennett and Julianna DiTullio would earn a sixth overall finish.

In other relay action for the Lady Knights, the 4×200 team of Frankie and Vivenne Cutrupi, Natalie Bloom and Wiseman earned fourth and the 100-shuttle hurdle relay of Bloom, Maleah Houghtby, V. Cutrupi and Wiseman snagged third. The distance or 4×800-relay foursome of Julia Kanagy, Kaitlyn Blunk, Jessica Duryea and Bennett ran their was to third place points for Northmor.

Other top-eight finishers for the Lady Golden Knights were: Bloom- 100, 8th; Bennett- 200, 3rd and 300-hurdles, 2nd; Duryea- 3200, 6th; Kanagy- 3200, 8th; DiTullio- long jump, 6th and Bailey Snyder- long jump, 7th.

The aforementioned Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference meet will be hosted by the Mount Gilead Indians and is set to take place on Tuesday, May 8.

Hosting Indians earn both titles

