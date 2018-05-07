Bulldogs in action at Bob Valentine Invitational

JEROMESVILLE — The track and field squads from Crestline High School remained busy this spring with a trip to Hillsdale High School to compete in the Bob Valentine Invitational on Friday, May 4.

Crestline’s boys team would finish in eight place in the 12-team field, scoring 43 points on the day.

Garrisen Almanson and Max Anatra would earn a pair of podium finishes apiece on the day.

Almanson took home third place in the 100-meter dash (11.91) and fourth in the 200-meter dash (24.68) for the Bulldogs. In the hurdle events, Anatra snagged fourth in the 110-meter event (17.28) and fifth in the 300 (44.84). Almanson was also a member of the 4×200-meter relay team, joined by Zach Gregory, Caleb Moore and Wesley Patrick, that finished in sixth place on the day in a time of 1:42.06. In the 4×400-meter relay, Moore, Gregory, Anatra and Dakota Wireman also finished in sixth with a time of 3:53.73.

Wireman also placed in the 400-meter dash, earning fourth in 55.20. Alec Sipes cleared 11 feet to place fifth in the pole vault and Matt Oehrli took seventh in the shot put with a heave of 40-feet, 6-inches to round out the scoring for the ‘Dogs.

On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs scored 11 points to tie for 11th place with Ashland.

Caitlin Harley was the only Crestline athlete to score in the individual events on the day, taking third in the 800-meter run (2:41.99) and sixth in the 1600-meter run (5:54.81). Harley, joined by teammates Lauryn Tadda, Hannah Delong and Kennedy Moore, took a seventh place finish back to Crestline in the 4×400-relay (5:01.80).

The Bulldogs will now be gearing up for the Mid-Buckeye Conference meet being held on Saturday, May 12 at Loudonville High School.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

